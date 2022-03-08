Eastland open-air flea market to reopen Saturday

The market is set to open Saturday morning on Galleria Boulevard. This comes after the city closed its previous location.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastland's open-air market is expected to reopen this weekend.

The market is set to open Saturday morning on Galleria Boulevard. This comes after the city closed its previous location.

The city initially said a new location wasn't possible. A temporary location was found for the market in early July.

The owner of the land is donating the site but vendors will still pay a $10 rental fee.

"I feel really grateful for being able to start selling again, in this new place, after so long since our flea market closed on Central Ave," Central Market vendor, Iginia Rojas, said. "We have been working hard for a new location and are now reaping the fruits of our labor. I am very excited to see this new space succeed like our old place."

The market will officially open at 1720 Galleria Blvd at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Gates will be open for vendor setup starting at 6 a.m. that morning. The market will remain open until 6 p.m. Sunday evening and is planned to operate every weekend on Saturdays and Sundays moving forward.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts