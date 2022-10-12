Proposal confirmed for Eastland Mall site's possible future

The path forward for the empty lot is still being decided.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte confirmed with WCNC Charlotte a proposal was submitted on how it plans to build out the vacant Eastland Mall area. There's been back and forth on the project.

When it comes to talking about this empty and somewhat quiet plot of land, the chatter has been loud. For a while, the city government has been trying to fill the spot with a structure that would serve the east Charlotte community.

"There is so much promise here," Mayor Vi Lyles said.

City Councilman Ed Driggs said the development over time created some buzz.

“I’ve been on council for 9 years, and this process has been going on the whole time," Driggs said. “It was a huge relief to get the majority of the site planned.”:

Recently, the traction stopped after an unexpected change of plans; David Tepper, who owns both the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, originally was set to build a training facility for the soccer team.

"The intention to put soccer there with Tepper fell through," Driggs said. "But now, a proposal has been submitted to the city.”

One part of the proposal is centered around sports and entertainment. Driggs said he heard talks about tennis in the plan. He said altogether the plan is sure to create some noise in the area and business owners echoed that.

Some people WCNC Charlotte spoke to said they are happy with the idea. They said it would pull people into the area to shop and spend money.