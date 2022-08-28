Systems restored, EBT cards should work again in South Carolina, DSS says

The outage caused issues for people attempting to use their cards at approved retailers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An outage impacting the use of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards in multiple states across the U.S. appears to have been resolved - at least in South Carolina.

The Department of Social Services (DSS) initially confirmed to News19 that a processing issue with approved retailers was impacting the ability of EBT cardholders to use the cards.

According to DSS, this was the result of a third-party processor outage that was being felt in other areas of the country and not just the Palmetto State.

However, DSS also reported that the processor was "gradually restoring" all services. The agency has since updated that, as of about 6 p.m., the issue should now be solved.