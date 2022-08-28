Systems restored, EBT cards should work again in South Carolina, DSS says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An outage impacting the use of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards in multiple states across the U.S. appears to have been resolved - at least in South Carolina.
The Department of Social Services (DSS) initially confirmed to News19 that a processing issue with approved retailers was impacting the ability of EBT cardholders to use the cards.
According to DSS, this was the result of a third-party processor outage that was being felt in other areas of the country and not just the Palmetto State.
However, DSS also reported that the processor was "gradually restoring" all services. The agency has since updated that, as of about 6 p.m., the issue should now be solved.
"The third-party processor for EBT cards has confirmed to DSS that all systems have been restored and cards issued to clients should be operational statewide at approved EBT retailers," the agency said.