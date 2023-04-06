Charlotte businessman and philanthropist, Ed Brown, dies

Ed Brown was a Bank of America executive, a former Hendrick Automotive CEO, Queens University donor and Atrium Health board chairman.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ed Brown, businessman and contributor to the Charlotte community, has died.

Queens University released the following statement about Brown's passing:

Queens University of Charlotte is mourning the loss of Edward J. Brown III, a renowned business executive and philanthropist with deep ties to the university.

Brown was the husband of Jan Hall Brown ’73, MBA ’84, a former Queens University trustee who served on the board from 2013 to 2021. The couple has generously invested in student and residential life at the University, paving the way for similar donations that have significantly enhanced the undergraduate student experience at Queens.

Among their generous philanthropic investments, the couple supported Queens through a generous donation to renovate the student residence that was eventually named Hall Brown Overcash Residence Hall. Their generosity also created the Hall Brown Terrace, a popular and picturesque gathering space behind Queens Hall that hosts numerous events including Commencement. Another passion for the Browns was opening the doors to education for everyone, and their endowed scholarship established in memory of Jan’s late parents, Hope and Pat Hall, has made a Queens education possible for numerous students.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of this incredibly generous man whose impact will forever be embedded in Queens’ history,” said Dan Lugo, Queens University president. “Our thoughts go out to Jan and the Brown family, and we want them to know their Queens family joins them in celebrating Ed’s many incredible accomplishments and supports them during this time of mourning.”

Ed Brown had a lengthy and stellar career as a respected Charlotte business leader, spending more than three decades working with Hugh McColl, the longtime Bank of America leader and namesake of the Queens University McColl School of Business. After his noteworthy career in banking, Brown led Hendrick Automotive and was also chairman of the Atrium Health Board of Commissioners from 2013 to 2021.

In addition to their generosity with Queens, the Browns gave to many causes close to their hearts, including health care. They supported Atrium Health to help create the Jan & Ed Brown Center for Pulmonary Medicine in Charlotte.

