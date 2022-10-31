Efforts underway to get people to vote this election

Politicians are hoping everyone gets the chance to get to the polls this time around.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the early voting period winds down, efforts continue to get as many people to the polls as possible.

"This is probably the most important election we‘ve had in a long time," said Lisa Crawford, a voter in Charlotte.

Cheri Beasley, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, was on the campaign trail energizing voters at the 'Souls to Polls' event in Charlotte on Saturday. It's an event that brought out several city and state leaders.

"Every elected official is making decisions about our everyday lives whether we realize it or not," said Beasley. "And we need to elect folks that share our same values and who care about our communities."

Congressman Ted Budd, who is running for U.S. Senate, spoke to WCNC Charlotte and reminded people of the power behind their vote and to have confidence in the political system.

"I would encourage them to trust the system. We always need to encourage turnout," said Budd. "Regardless of where you are politically, republicans..democrats..I want everyone to turn out and vote."

Voters in attendance at the event are focused on several issues.

"A lot of people in this community right now are having problems with affordable housing, a lot of people are having problems with education," said Betty Gray with the National Alliance of Black School Educators. "Many of the kids who are in our schools are not getting the grades..and we can change that if we can get everyone out to vote."

If we are going to talk about the problems then we need to be about the solutions," said Crawford. "And the solutions are at least making sure that people in office represent what we believe and what we feel is right."

It’s a process that Crawford says she does not take for granted.