Elderly man missing in Morganton

Have you seen Kenneth Norman Clark?

MORGANTON, N.C. — A Silver Alert is active for an elderly man who is missing from Morganton late Saturday night.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office activated the alert for 78-year-old Kenneth Norman Clark around 10:30 p.m. He's believed to be living with a cognitive impairment of some kind, and was last seen on Plantation Drive.

He stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has grey medium-length hair and hazel eyes. He was last wearing a black jacket, a purple and blue shirt, and khaki pants.

Kenneth could be driving a light blue 2013 Toyota Highlander with North Carolina license plate ALF-4652.

