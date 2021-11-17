Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old woman from Stallings

89-year-old Lauretta Ballentine Okeeffe is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment, officials said.

STALLINGS, N.C. — An 89-year-old woman has been reported missing from Stallings.

She is described as a white female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with short, gray hair, and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a light blue jumpsuit.

She is known to drive a 2003 white Lexus LS-430 with North Carolina license plate TSS-5676.

She was last seen along Stevens Mill Road in Stallings near the border between Mecklenburg and Union counties.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Okeefee is asked to call the police.

