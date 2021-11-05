Charlotte college students can enter electric vehicle logo competition

The selected design will be placed on all city and county low-emission vehicles and the designer will be awarded $5,000.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County announced Thursday that they are now accepting entries for the Leading the Charge electric vehicle decal design competition.

The first-time competition is open to local college students in Mecklenburg County. The selected design will be placed on all city and county low-emission vehicles and the designer will be awarded $5,000.

"The city is all in on climate action, including work towards fueling our fleet by 100% zero-carbon sources by 2030 and contributing to a healthier, more sustainable Charlotte. We are leading the way with low and no emission vehicles and want to get the community excited and involved," Sarah Hazel, chief sustainability and resiliency officer, said. "The final product from this decal competition will help demonstrate our commitment to a low-carbon future for all."

The city and @MeckCounty are accepting entries from local college students for the Leading the Charge decal design competition. The selected design will be placed on all city and county low-emission vehicles and the designer will be awarded $5,000. https://t.co/8pt340n7oi — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) December 2, 2021

MORE STORIES ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts