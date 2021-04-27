Protesters in Elizabeth City standoff against police after 8 p.m. curfew

The daily protests in Elizabeth have so far been peaceful, with many on Tuesday expressing displeasure at the curfew. One woman called it "a slap in the face."

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A small group of protesters remained out on the streets of Elizabeth City on Wednesday night, in violation of the city's curfew that went into effect at 8 p.m.

The curfew was added to Mayor Bettie Parker's state of emergency order, in response to growing unrest following the death of Andrew Brown Jr. Brown was killed last week by Pasquotank Sheriff's deputies who were trying to fulfill a search warrant.

The emergency declaration went into effect at 8 a.m. Monday, and was set to last "until deemed no longer necessary." On Tuesday, city officials updated the emergency declaration to include a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Children, youth, and adults must be off city streets during those hours. The only exceptions are for people who have to commute to travel to work or if there's an emergency.

The daily protests in Elizabeth have so far been peaceful, with many on Tuesday expressing displeasure at the curfew. One woman called it "a slap in the face."

As of 9:45 p.m., about 50 protesters remained out, while Elizabeth City Police officers in riot gear have positioned themselves nearby, calling on them to disperse.

The police department is currently in a soft posture, and they are being given 15 minutes to disperse. — Elizabeth City PD (@elizcityPD) April 28, 2021