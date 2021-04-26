Elizabeth City mayor declares state of emergency ahead of bodycam footage release

The order said Elizabeth City was trying to protect the community's right to peacefully assemble and protest, and also protect citizens and businesses from damage.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Author's note: the above video is on file from April 25, 2021.

Mayor Bettie Parker declared a state of emergency in Elizabeth City Monday morning, as the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office prepared to release body camera footage of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Brown was killed by law enforcement while deputies from the PCSO were trying to fulfill a search warrant.

The emergency declaration went into effect at 8 a.m., and was set to last "until deemed no longer necessary."

"It seems likely that the video and audio footage will be released in the very near future. In order to ensure the safety of our citizens and their property, City officials realize there may potentially be a period of civil unrest within the city following the public release of that footage," Parker wrote in the order.

The order said Elizabeth City was trying to protect the community's right to peacefully assemble and protest, and also protect citizens and businesses from damage.

"I direct all departments and agencies of Elizabeth City to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure, and provide such emergency assistance deemed necessary to preserve public safety."