Process developed to find temporary replacement for Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough

The board will vote on the candidate on Tuesday, March 15.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A process has now been developed to find a temporary replacement for Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough.

The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioner met on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and adopted a process to put in an interim board member as Scarborough completes her medical leave.

Leaders brought up the agenda item to approve the leave for Scarborough during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

She was previously the chair of the board and is considered to be a powerhouse local politician. She also ran for mayor of Charlotte twice.

The BOCC approved her medical leave request. Scarborough will also continue to receive her salary and benefits.

On Wednesday, commissioners OK'ed the application process to temporarily fill the role. The county will publicize and start accepting applications on Thursday, Feb. 17. The application deadline is until Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.

Applicants are required to:

Be a registered Democrat

Be a registered voter

Be 21 years of age or older

Be a resident and qualified to vote in Mecklenburg County

On Tuesday, March 8, at the Budget Policy meeting, the board will provide staff with seven candidates to be interviewed. On Saturday, March 12, the Mecklenburg BCC will hold a special meeting to conduct interviews. At the conclusion of the interviews, the top two candidates will be up for consideration.

On March 15, the BOCC will vote to appoint a candidate.