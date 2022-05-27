Funeral plans announced for Mecklenburg commissioner

Ella Scarborough was the first African American woman elected to Charlotte City Council in 1987. She served the city and Mecklenburg County for decades.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Scarborough's family will hold a visitation at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, where Scarborough was a member, on Wednesday, June 1. The 75-year-old commissioner, who was also the first African American woman elected to Charlotte City Council in 1987, died Thursday.

Scarborough was a native of Sumter, South Carolina, and moved to Charlotte in 1971. She served the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County for decades, dating back to her first election in 1987.

She was elected to the Mecklenburg County Commission in 2014 and in 2016 was elected chair of the board. She also ran for mayor of Charlotte twice.

"I met Ella when I first ran for elected office and we became friends," Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. "We both grew up in SC and embraced Charlotte as our new home. Her death is a significant loss for the city we both came to love. My thoughts are with her children, who are as smart & dynamic as their mother."

The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously on Feb. 8 to approve medical leave for Scarborough. Scarborough was a proud alumnus of South Carolina State University, her family said, and a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. She was also a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Charlotte.

