Ella Scarborough, Mecklenburg County Commissioner to take leave of absence due to medical issue

Scarborough was previously the chair of the board and is considered to be a powerhouse local politician. She also ran for mayor of Charlotte twice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first African American woman elected to the city council, Ella Scarborough has asked to take a medical leave of absence from her seat on the Board of County Commissioners, Chairman George Dunlap said.

WCNC Charlotte's local government reporter Hunter sáenz said Scarborough has not been to a county board meeting in months. Even though she is paid more than $50,000 a year in taxpayer money for her elected position.

It is unclear if she will continue to get paid while on leave.

Dunlap did not say the reason Scarborough is taking medical leave.