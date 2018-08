CORNELIUS, N.C. -- Emergency crews are checking for distressed swimmers on Lake Norman Tuesday evening.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office originally responded to a call of a suspicious activity in the water before declaring the incident as a possible swimmer in distress call.

A Charlotte Fire's rescue dive team was called around 4:15 p.m. to assist the scene.

So far, there is no confirmation of anyone in the water.

