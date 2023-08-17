Gaston County Police use drone to assist in rescue at Crowders Mountain State Park

Gaston County Police used a drone to find the missing 18-year-old, and officials were able to hear him yelling for help.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police on Thursday helped rescue a person at Crowders Mountain State Park. The 18-year-old had been missing since Wednesday, police said.

North Carolina Park Rangers found his vehicle at the state park, and began searching. Gaston County Police used a drone to find the missing 18-year-old, and officials were able to hear him yelling for help. The drone unit helped pinpoint his exact location in a remote area of the mountain.

Rescued personnel were guided in and Gaston Emergency Medical Services (GEMS) was able to determine a treatment and rescue plan, as he was considered to be in medical distress.

The man's current condition is not publicly known, but Gaston County Police noted the rescue mission was successful. Police, park rangers, GEMS, the fire department and emergency management all contributed in the rescue effort.

