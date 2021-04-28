2 injured in Duke Energy helicopter crash in Rockingham Co.

The Duke Energy helicopter crash resulted in a fire in the woods.

EDEN, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Rockingham County.

Calls about the crash started coming into the WFMY News 2 newsroom just before 2 p.m. The helicopter crashed after 1 p.m. near the Duke Energy plant at the intersection of Edgemont Road at Rosewood Lane, the Eden Police Department chief said.

According to the FAA, a Bell 429 helicopter crashed while the pilot was conducting power line work near Rosewood Lane. There were three people on board, the FAA said. However, emergency workers could not confirm the total number onboard the helicopter.

Two men were injured in the helicopter crash. One man was transported to a local hospital. The other was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist.

The identities and conditions of those people were not immediately released. However, emergency services said the two men were able to communicate and were conscious.

Emergency crews said the crash resulted in a fire in the woods and it's still an active scene. There was a heavy fuel load and crews are working to extinguish the fire. The helicopter crashed to the ground and it's lying on its side. Emergency crews are trying to make sure it's safe to enter the wreckage area.

BREAKING: Reports of a helicopter crash in Eden this afternoon. On the scene they have the road blocked off, but they are not allowing anyone past this point. Police tell me they are still working to contain some fires. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/w08fx93mbn — Brent Patterson (@brentwfmy) April 28, 2021

Duke Energy released the following:

Shortly after 1 p.m. today, we received word of an incident near the Dan River Combined Cycle Station involving a Duke Energy helicopter. We are currently investigating the incident and are working with local emergency management officials. We will provide additional information as appropriate.

Multiple agencies are involved including Rockingham Co. EMS, Rockingham Co. Sheriff's Office, Eden Police Department, and the Eden Fire Department.

The FAA will have jurisdiction over the crash and will conduct the investigation.

"The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents," the agency said in a news release.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

