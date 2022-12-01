x
How to apply for heating bill assistance in Mecklenburg County

Qualifying households can receive up to $500 to pay heating bills during the winter. Here's how to apply for assistance in Mecklenburg County.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As temperatures start to fall in the Charlotte area, there is a program in Mecklenburg County that helps people afford rising heating bills. 

Starting Thursday, Dec. 1, Mecklenburg County residents can apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIEAP. The program gives federal money to qualifying individuals to help pay their energy bills. 

Residents who qualify for LIEAP could receive a one-time payment of hundreds of dollars, depending on their needs. LIEAP is available from December through March. The program prevents qualifying people from facing disconnection of their heating service with payments of $300, $400 or $500. 

December applications will be reserved for residents age 60 and older, or disabled and receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services. All households will be eligible to apply beginning Jan. 1. 

LIEAP household qualifying criteria

  • One U.S. citizen or legal resident
  • Income below 130% of federal poverty level (click here for more details)
  • Responsible for energy bills
  • You DO NOT have to be behind on your power or natural gas bill for assistance

How to apply for energy assistance

Mecklenburg County residents have several options for applying for energy assistance. 

