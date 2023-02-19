Envision Charlotte awarded grant to support Deputy Diversion Program for youth

The goal of the program is promote sustainability by diverting landfills.

The award is sponsored by the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) and the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America (ABFHA). The goal is to support community programs that focus on encouraging healthier behaviors, environmental health and sustainability and curbing childhood obesity.

The prize, a $250,000 grant, will be used to help launch the Envision Charlotte Deputy Diversion Program. According to their press release, this program "will work to teach kids to divert items going to the landfill, reducing their waste and recycling and/or upcycling properly through a hands-on learning approach."

On Saturday, Feb. 18, the City of Charlotte and Envision Charlotte previewed the program and announced the award with Deputy Diversion Day, an open community event at the Innovation Barn.

At Deputy Diversion Day, kids made crafts alongside Charlotte artist, Amy Hart.

The Deputy Diversion Program will target middle school students in Mecklenburg County. The program officially launches this fall.

