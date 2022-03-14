Foreclosure hearing for Uptown's Epicentre Monday

Mecklenburg County Superior Court will hold a foreclosure hearing Monday on the Epicentre, the beleaguered entertainment hub in the heart of Uptown.

The property owner recently defaulted on an $80 million loan. Epicentre, which opened in 2008, has become a ghost town with many of the venues sitting empty. Court filings obtained by WCNC Charlotte last August showed that 63% of the Epicentre's spaces were empty.

The property was in receivership under CBRE, Inc., a Texas-based real estate company. Court filings showed work was needed to be done to keep up with bills, as well as physical repairs to the structure.

Monday's hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Kendall Morris will have a full report on WCNC Charlotte News at 6 p.m.

