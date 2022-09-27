'New exciting chapter' | Epicentre renamed Queen City Quarter

The property has been renamed Queen City Quarter to rebrand itself from the history of the Epicentre name.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Epicentre has a new name: Queen City Quarter.

Global Commercial Real Estate Services announced Tuesday it will lead marketing, property management and renovations at the 302,324-square-foot Epicentre mixed-use development in Uptown Charlotte.

CBRE said its renovation project will "enhance the visitor experience." The property has been renamed Queen City Quarter, inspired by Charlotte’s nickname, “The Queen City.”

Streetsense, a global urban design and placemaking agency, has been engaged to shape the physical and branding elements of the property.

According to a news release, significant repairs to the courtyard, parking garage, patios and roof are underway and expected to be complete by year-end. In 2023, the property’s public staircases and escalators will also be renovated, and new landscaping, lighting and benches will be installed. In addition, there is a focus on property safety, as an extensive security camera system has been installed onsite.

In recent years, the Epicentre name was captured in headlines about shootings, vacancies, and bankruptcy.

Planned improvements are in addition to the deferred repairs and maintenance completed to date while the property was in receivership, which included removal of former tenant signage.

"We are living through a time where we have to think differently about everything, including real estate assets,” Jeff Pollak, managing principal of Streetsensem said. “When we were engaged to think about the strategy for the former Epicentre, it became clear to us that the property didn’t have a leasing problem, but rather a real estate problem. It has great bones, a great location—it just needed a fresh approach, new ideas, and a new narrative."

