CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several NCSHP members, along with the Charlotte Mecklenburg PD and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office escorted Trooper Adolfo A. Lopez-Alcedo from Atrium Health’s CMC in Charlotte to Wilson Air Center Friday.
From their, Alcedo was safely relocated via a medical aircraft to the Shephard Center in Atlanta, GA to continue his path to recovery.
PHOTOS: North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Mecklenburg police, deputies escort injured trooper to Wilson Air Center
Alcedo was struck by a vehicle on July 4th which resulted in multiple serious injuries.
Since the accident, Adolfo received around-the-clock care from medical professionals at the Charlotte facility according to an NCSHP Facebook post.
Once the aircraft touched down at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Georgia, Adolfo was met by members from the Georgia State Patrol who then provided an escort to the Shephard Center.
“While we celebrate this next phase of recovery, I encourage each of you to keep Adolfo, his wife Jennifer, and the entire Lopez-Alcedo family in your thoughts and prayers. We must never cease in supporting Adolfo as he will forever be a member of the Patrol family. May God bless each of you!” said Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr.