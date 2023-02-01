Every Hornets dunk will result in 1,000 Food Lion meal donations

Charlotte ranks 5th in the NBA in dunks this season. Those dunks will now benefit people in need.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When the Charlotte Hornets took the court against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, they were fighting for more than just a win. The team is now fighting to end hunger.

The Hornets and Food Lion have partnered to launch the 2023 Dunk Hunger food drive that will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. The food drive will run throughout the month of January.

During January, Food Lion will donate 1,000 meals for every dunk that the Hornets make in home and away games.

“We know that many of our neighbors struggle with hunger, so we’re excited to once again partner with Charlotte Hornets to address food insecurity in the towns and cities we serve,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion President.

According to Feeding America, North Carolina has the ninth-highest food security rate.

“We enjoy this initiative each year because it is one where our players are directly involved through their play on the court. Last season, we recorded 100 dunks during the month, which resulted in a lot of meals,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield.

Charlotte (10-28) is fifth in the NBA in dunks made with 208 on the year. Mason Plumlee leads the team in dunks and is 18th in the league.

