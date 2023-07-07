Eviction looms after Charlotte woman says her money order was stolen

While an investigation is underway, she now finds herself several months behind in rent, and an eviction looming over her head.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman could be evicted through no fault of her own. She said several money orders mailed to her landlord were stolen.

Danita Story is a single mother of three who now finds herself in an unfortunate situation. If she is evicted, she has nowhere to go.

Story said she's always paid her rent with a money order.

“I’ve been doing that for almost nine years now," Story said.

Back in February, she got money orders at a U.S. Post Office on Wilkinson Boulevard, totaling $2,500 to cover her rent. She thought the money was sent and received until she heard from her landlord.

“My landlord never received them,” Story said.

Story showed WCNC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson the money order receipts, saying they were altered and cashed.

“I didn’t do this," Story said. "I’m trying to keep my house for my family."

She filed a police report with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, as well as the U.S. Postal Inspector. While they investigate, she now finds herself several months behind in rent, and an eviction looming over her head.

“It’s very hard because I’m a single parent and like I worked hard for that money, and to pay this rent to my landlord and he didn’t receive it now I have to come up with the next month's rent and it's going to take a while,” Story said.

WCNC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson asked Jonathan Slager, staff attorney with Legal Aid of North Carolina who handles evictions cases, if there was anything Story can do.

He said if a tenant doesn't pay, landlords have the right to evict, no matter the circumstances.

“Life just happens, sadly that’s the effects of it," Slager said. “It’s really heartbreaking because who knows why they needed that money, maybe they needed to pay their own rent, but in the meantime, we have this tenant who can’t pay her rent and she’s going to face the ramifications of that.”

Now, Story could find herself and her children without a roof over their heads.

“I don’t blame him [her landlord], it’s just hard knowing that had to happen when I did my part," Story said. “I’m very scared cause I don’t have anywhere else to go with my kids.”

Experts say if you find yourself unable to pay your rent or face a possible eviction, to be in constant communication with your landlord and show up to your court date.

