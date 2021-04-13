Ex-officer appeals 20-year sentence for killing Black man in North Charleston

The former N. Charleston officer is serving time in federal prison for fatally shooting unarmed Black man Walter Scott five times in the back after a traffic stop.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former police officer serving 20 years in prison for killing an unarmed Black man running away from a South Carolina traffic stop said his lawyer never told him about a plea offer from prosecutors that could have cut years off his sentence.

Ex-North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is requesting a new sentence in federal court this week. Slager's new attorney says Slager would have taken the deal if he had known about it.

Prosecutors say former Slager lawyer Andy Savage's error isn't enough for a new trial and Savage spent nearly $100,000 on a vigorous defense of the white police officer.

The former North Charleston police officer is serving time in federal prison for fatally shooting unarmed Black man Walter Scott five times in the back after a traffic stop in 2015. The case became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement.