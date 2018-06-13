CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Disgraced ex-Panther Greg Hardy got off to a good start in his new sport on Tuesday night.

The former NFL defensive end won his first UFC bout by a knockout in just under a minute.

Hardy has now signed a developmental contract with UFC. It was just three years ago when the Carolina Panthers chose not to sign Hardy after he was accused of attacking and threatening his now ex-girlfriend.

Sign up for NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning.

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC