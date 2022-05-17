'The most emotional, impactful thing I’ve ever done' | New exhibit shares stories of homeless population in York County

According to data shared at the exhibit, the average rent in York County is $1,200 for a one-bedroom apartment. To afford that, a worker must earn $21 an hour.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Elected officials in York County toured a new, temporary exhibit highlighting the human experience of homelessness. The Humanizing Homelessness exhibit was the brainchild of Fort Mill high school senior Sydnie Spears and presented by the Pathways Community Center.

“It was just the most emotional, impactful thing I’ve ever done in my entire life," Spears said. "These people have the most beautiful, amazing stories.”

The exhibit tells the stories of real people experiencing homelessness in York County. They shared their pictures and stories for the exhibit. Alexandra Greenawalt, the center director for Pathways, said she hopes the exhibit will move policymakers who toured it on Tuesday to action.

“At Pathways, we’re partnering with our policymakers, it’s a big point of why we’re here today," Greenawalt said. "And we’re trying to work with our local coalitions around affordable housing. That is the true solution.”

According to data shared at the exhibit, the average rent in York County is $1,200 for a one-bedroom apartment. To afford that, a worker must earn at least $21 an hour.

Last year, around 1,200 people experienced homelessness in York County. Greenawalt said many of them are employed.

South Carolina state representative and speaker pro tem Tommy Pope toured the exhibit along with several other elected officials.

“I think what an exhibit like this does is gives a focal point to start the conversation, and I thought that was well done today," Pope said. "They kind of set the scene, they allowed you to absorb the exhibit, particularly the stories of individuals facing homelessness and how diverse their circumstances were.”

Greenawalt hopes these conversations will lead to change. The exhibit is at the Lowenstein Building in Rock Hill. The last day to see it is Thursday, May 19.