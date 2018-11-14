Having that fresh Fraser Fir full of lights and ornaments will cost a little more this year said the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association during a press conference Wednesday. A 'fantastic' crop has increased demand and is fueling prices.

"I think the price of Christmas trees will be up slightly this year," said Steve Troxler, North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner. "We went through a time that the pricing of Christmas trees was absolutely awful. Primarily due to recessions and oversupply-- the market is pretty much balanced now but for what people are getting it's a small price to pay to Celebrate Christmas like it needs to be celebrated."

Christmas trees are a major economic engine in North Carolina Troxler said with 4.3 million trees sold each year. That adds up to $85 million dollars of economic impact from the 800 tree farms employing hundreds of workers.

The Fraser Fir is native to North Carolina and is 99% of all Christmas trees sold in the Tar Heel State.

The NCCTA says the Fraser Fur is popular for its needle retention, pliable, yet strong branches, and dark green color.

The Association says it takes roughly 12 years for an average 6-7 foot Fraser Fir to grow and has been visited by the grower more than 100 times during its preparation.

© 2018 WCNC