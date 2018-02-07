CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- According to the Mecklenburg Health Department, an "exposure of feces" at a birthday potluck in an east Charlotte neighborhood sent 33 people to the hospital over the weekend.

Medic responded to multiple calls in the 6300 and 6500 blocks of Four Seasons Lane in east Charlotte. Upon arrival, paramedics responded to over a dozen complaints of "general illness" symptoms and later transported 33 people to Charlotte-area hospitals.

According to the health director, Shigella is to be blamed for the outbreak. She is urging those who took home food from the potluck to not eat it. The health director also urging proper hand washing.

33 Patients transported to Novant 18 admitted 7 or 8 taken to Atrium 1 admitted. All being treated by antibiotics. The way shigella is transmitted is by feces #wcnc #breaking — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) July 2, 2018

According to the health director, at least 33 people were transported to Novant Health this past weekend with some patients in intensive care. According to officials, two of three in intensive care are children.

“The diarrhea is severe and could go on for days. We want to get everyone tested. We worry about people getting dehydrated," the health director said.

The Mecklenburg Health Department said this incident is not related to the Hepatitis A outbreak at Hardees.

