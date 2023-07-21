FabFest honors the Beatles in North Carolina, July 21-22

FabFest, a Beatles tribute event in Charlotte, North Carolina, begins with a concert on the night of Friday, July 21.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In honor of the Beatles and all their accomplishments, FabFest is being held in Charlotte July 21-22.

It’s hard to believe, but it has been 59 years since the Beatles first came to the United States. In January 1964, they performed during the Ed Sullivan Show, sparking "Beatlemania." The band eventually became the best-selling music act of all time, selling over 6 billion singles and 600 million albums worldwide. They sold 177 million of those albums in just the United States alone.

John Tosco, the executive director of FabFest, said this festival is the only one of its kind in the Southeast. This will be the fourth year of the event and it has grown into a major production. FabFest has become a weekend of Beatles music, special guests, Beatles trivia, artwork and even Beatles yoga!

This year kicks off with a multimedia concert Friday evening at the Knight Theatre in Uptown Charlotte, featuring BritBeat. Through BritBeat’s authentic sound, its amazing video and light displays and multiple costume changes, the audience can journey through the history of the Beatles. The nine-act show covers the band from their beginning in Liverpool to their break-up in 1970.

The Beatles’ celebration will continue with FabFest Daytime on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Parr Center, located on Central Piedmont Community College’s campus. It is a day of literally “everything Beatles!”

There will be many special guests including four well-known Beatles authors and Ringo’s drummer, Gregg Bissonette.

People from across the United States will be there to take part in all the activities. There’s even a Family Fun Room with a Yellow Submarine and Octopus’ Garden, plus crafts and coloring, and a Beatles jam class.

