BELMONT, N.C. — A Belmont woman is putting local businesses on alert after she says nearly a dozen fake $100 bills were left on car windshields in a Belmont parking lot.

How excited would you be if you found a $100 bill left on the front windshield of your car? Tanya Veneziano says she was ecstatic.

“I got to my car in the parking lot and noticed it sitting on my windshield along with all the other cars in the lot had them on there. My first thought is like yay, someone likes me or someone hit my car and just left money,” said Veneziano.

The $100 dollar bill looked and felt real, but Veneziano quickly noticed a clue it was a fake, a stamp printed on front which read, “Motion picture purposes.”

Veneziano was parked in the public lot behind Sammy’s Pub in downtown Belmont between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She siad roughly a dozen cars all had one. Veneziano who works at Sammy’s worries it could be passed as real.

“If you’re busy you’re not going to notice it,” she said. Belmont police said so far they haven’t heard of any being used.

“That sounds like a prank,” said Sgt. H.R. Paul, with the Belmont Police Department.

But Veneziano is spreading the word, hoping none ever are.

"I just wanted to let people in Belmont know, you know be on the lookout because it’s a trusting, very trusting little town,” she said.

Sgt. Paul said its not a crime to distribute the bills as long as they’re clearly marked to be “fake,” but says it is a federal offense to try and pass one off as real and use it to make purchases.

“Just get rid of it,” said Sgt. Paul.

Sgt. Paul said anyone who comes across what they believe to be counterfeit money should call police.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC