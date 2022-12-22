Fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin honored with memorial procession one year after her death

Dozens of first responders turned out for the event held early Thursday morning, around the time Officer Goodwin died in 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department honored the life and service of Officer Mia Goodwin on Thursday morning with a memorial procession along Interstate 85 and W.T. Harris Boulevard, one year after her passing.

Officer Goodwin tragically died in the line of duty near I-85 and W.T. Harris Boulevard when she and three fellow officers were struck by a truck on December 22, 2021.CMPD confirmed Goodwin is the first female CMPD officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Dozens of CMPD officers, the Charlotte Fire Department, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and other first responders turned out for the event held early Thursday morning, around the time Officer Goodwin died.

CMPD Chief Jennings said through the procession, he hopes the department can continue to honor Officer Goodwin's life and legacy.

"It is a somber moment for our department as we remember what we went through last year when our department was changed forever," Chief Jennings said. "The family of Mia Goodwin's lives were changed forever. And that does not fall short on us. So we want to make sure that we continue to honor her the best way that we know how."

Chief Jennings also spoke on how the department is working to prevent tragic accidents like the one Officer Goodwin was involved in.

This morning we honored Officer Goodwin's memory with a procession from Uptown to the spot on I-85 where she was killed one year ago today in the line of duty. Officer Goodwin's service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/APZTCmBQzg — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) December 22, 2022

"We've worked with motorists assistance patrol to expand these footprints when we deal with traffic accidents, particularly on the interstates to ensure that we're warning drivers well in advance that there's an accident or there's a collision up ahead," Chief Jennings said. "So between all of that and additional cones that we have for officers, and we're looking we're getting ready to get with the help of our Police Foundation, some beacon lights that will help alert drivers as they come up to collision scenes as well.

Police said Daniel Morgan, 50, was operating a tractor-trailer and failed to move left to a single open lane of travel on I-85 South. Morgan then failed to reduce speed and struck four CMPD vehicles, a semi-truck, and Officer Goodwin, police report.

Morgan was charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed, and felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles following the crash.

Morgan posted bond after his arrest and was released from jail. His next court date in this case is scheduled for Jan. 12.