Fallen Mount Holly officer memorialized with statue

Tyler Herndon was killed in December 2020 but is remembered fondly today by the community he served.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The community in Gaston County is keeping the memory alive of a fallen officer who was killed in the line of duty two years ago.

Tyler Herndon, a Mount Holly Police Officer, was killed after he was shot during a break-in at the Mount Holly Car Wash on Dec. 11, 2020.

The community gathered to remember him on Sunday, the two-year anniversary of the shooting. A statue was unveiled in his honor as members of the community came together to celebrate the fallen officer.