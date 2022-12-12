Fallen Mount Holly officer memorialized with statue

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The community in Gaston County is keeping the memory alive of a fallen officer who was killed in the line of duty two years ago.
Tyler Herndon, a Mount Holly Police Officer, was killed after he was shot during a break-in at the Mount Holly Car Wash on Dec. 11, 2020.
The community gathered to remember him on Sunday, the two-year anniversary of the shooting. A statue was unveiled in his honor as members of the community came together to celebrate the fallen officer.
"We built this memorial together. People came together, we sold bricks, people bought bricks, they made contributions, they made donations, the state of North Carolina gave money as well," said Bryan Hough, Mount Holly Mayor. "I think this is a place where they can come and reflect and pray and really spend time reflecting on how important it is that we have those police officers everyday in our lives."