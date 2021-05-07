Ceremony honors fallen Concord police officer

For National Law Enforcement Day, a North Carolina community remembers Ofc. Jason Shuping, who died in December 2020

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord community honors a fallen police officer Friday while presenting an award to thank a veteran law enforcement officer for their service.

Local law enforcement officers gathered with the public at the Cabarrus County Government Center for the presentation of the Robert J. Eury Award, given to an officer with at least 20 years of experience. The award was named after the officer of the same name who also died in the line of duty. The ceremony also will honor an officer who more recently died in the line of duty: Concord Police Ofc. Jason Nicholas Shuping.

Shuping was one of two officers shot by a carjacking suspect on December 6, 2020. While the other officer lived and the suspect was killed in a shootout with responding officers, Shuping lost his life. He became the second officer in the Concord Police Department's history to die in the line of duty.

The ceremony honors Shuping's service by presenting a nameplate to be added to the Cabarrus County Fallen law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Additionally, last year's award recipient, Concord police chief Jimmy Hughes, receives special recognition as his award was presented in a private ceremony amidst COVID-19. The keynote speaker for the ceremony is U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

This also falls on National Law Enforcement Day, which honors law enforcement officers for their service. The full list follows:

Since 1899, seven officers in Cabarrus County have fallen in the line of duty:

William J. Kearns, Concord Police Department: September 2, 1899

William F. Propst, Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office: November 17, 1922

Martin Reuben Kiser, Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office: March 3, 1931

Robert J. Eury, Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office: May 5, 1972

Roger Dale Carter, Kannapolis Police Department: December 31, 1993

Jackie L. Daniel, North Carolina DMV: July 28, 1994

Jason N. Shuping, Concord Police Department: December 16, 2020