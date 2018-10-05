CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Andrea and Larry Schulman walked into the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's media room holding hands. Andrea was seen holding a picture of their late 25-year-old son Joshua Schulman.

They spoke to the media about a reward they are offering several months after his death in the house he shared with his parents last August.

“It’s not about anger," Larry said. “I don’t want revenge, it’s not what I want. I want closure.”

The Schulmans hope that adding $10,000 to Crime Stoppers' $5,000 reward will help jog someone’s memory.

“Someone out there knows something.” Larry Schulman said.

It was August 2017, Josh and his father were in their home off Providence Road when Larry said two men burst in.

Police said they shot Larry and Josh.

Larry suffered minor injuries but Josh's injuries proved to be fatal. Josh graduated from Charlotte Latin and then the University of Alabama. He was the Schulmans' only child.

“Whoever did this to us could do it to somebody else,” Larry said.

“They probably already have,” Andrea said, who was in New Orleans at the time of the shooting.

Police say they are continuing to investigate but leads have dried up over the months.

The Schulmans say they hope the $15,000 reward may help jog someone’s memory.

“I know somebody out there knows something. We need you to step forward so we can have closure on our son's life.” Schulman said.

