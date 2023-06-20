Family Dollar fire was intentional, Charlotte Fire says

The Charlotte Fire Department controlled the incident in six minutes.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire at a Family Dollar on South Tryon Street Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were able to control the incident in six minutes with no injuries to themselves or civilians.

Investigators concluded the fire was intentionally set. The fire is under further investigation.

Charlotte Fire said it determined the fire started in a cardboard pile behind the business.

The loss from the fire is estimated to be $5,000.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts