North Carolina philanthropist Leon Levine dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The founder of Family Dollar Leon Levine died Wednesday, according to a source. He was 85.

Levine was born in Wadesboro. He opened the first Family Dollar store in 1959 on Charlotte's Central Avenue. That one store eventually grew to over 8,000 by 2019.

Levine's name can be found across the Charlotte, North Carolina, area. He was a self-made man who shared much of his wealth with the city he called home through the Leon Levine Foundation, which was founded in 1980. In 2015, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont announced the naming of their 160,000-square-foot campus in honor of Leon Levine. The new building was named "The Leon Levine Opportunity Center." The Leon Levine Foundation donated $1.2 million to Goodwill for the project.

"I think it's an opportunity for a lot more people to find good jobs. It will really make a difference in this county, and this country," Leon Levine said during the commemoration ceremony in 2015. "I met them in their old facility and also toured their stores. It's a need particularly when we were in a recession for 4, or 5 years, they served so many people that needed clothes. What they're doing to bring jobs to people is outstanding."

Levine is the founder of Matthews-based Family Dollar Stores, Inc. He and his wife Sandra, whom he married in 1978, were involved in a number of civic and charitable causes in the Charlotte region through the Leon Levine Foundation.

"Leon Levine and his wife, Sandra, have been stalwart supporters of UNC Charlotte," UNC Charlotte said in a statement. "Through their generosity, hundreds of Levine Scholars have had the opportunity to pursue excellence in the classroom, while giving back to the community around them. UNC Charlotte sends its deepest condolences to Sandra Levine and the entire Levine family as we mourn the passing of a man who helped transform education at our University and has improved the lives of countless Charlotteans."

In 2016, the Leon Levine Foundation donated $25 million to the Carolinas HealthCare System, which was given to expand the Levine Cancer Institute.

"This is something that was needed and the people that have talked to us are so grateful," Levine said in 2016. "This is something they can do in Charlotte and receive the very best care in the country. We have world-class people here. It's a great feeling. It's just fortunate that I'm able to do it. If it hadn't been for my career at Family Dollar, I wouldn't have been able to do it. I really enjoy both my careers."

