Family and friends gather to remember 4-year-old allegedly killed by mother

"It's shocking on so many levels," said Corey Thomas, a neighbor who lives across the street from where the child's body was found.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friends and family will gather Friday evening to remember 4-year-old Mejelic Young who investigators say was allegedly killed by her mother.

WCNC Charlotte previously reported that Charlotte Mecklenburg police had charged Malikah Diane Bennett with multiple charges after investigators found the body of her daughter, Mejelic Young, in her backyard. Bennett, who is charged with murder, likely killed her daughter in September 2020. On Thursday, May 27, CMPD said they had arrested and charged another woman in the case.

53-year-old Tammy Taylor Moffett is now charged with concealing a death and accessory after the fact to murder. Exact details about her involvement were not immediately available.

Mothers Of Murdered Offspring are gathering right now to surround the family of 4-year-old Mejelic Young. Her family is expected to be here.



Police say Mejelic’s mother killed her and her grandmother was also arrested for concealing her death. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/Cnj8hLAl3b — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) May 28, 2021

Family and friends tell WCNC Charlotte Moffett was Mejelic's grandmother.

Thomas told WCNC Charlotte Moffett was often at the house visiting her daughter and grandchildren, but she never came to the home when investigators descended on it and found Mejelic's body.

"You'd think trouble to that degree, you know, family would be involved. [I] didn't see grandma," Thomas said.

"They don't make grandmothers like they used to, apparently," added Genicia Hairston, with Mothers Of Murdered Offspring.