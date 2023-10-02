Family and friends to remember Ethan Rivera in Charlotte one year after his death

Ethan Rivera had been on the job for about one year when the incident happened in what police say was a road rage incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday, Feb. 11 marks one year since CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed on the job during a road rage incident.

Family and friends of Rivera are organizing to remember Ethan and the impact he's had on their lives. They will gather at 2 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Graham and Trade Street in north Charlotte, where the incident occurred.

“He has a brother, a father, a husband, a nephew. he was coming into his own and he was doing his job," Silvia Rivera, Ethan's mother, said.

That was last year as Sylvia spoke about her son Ethan being shot and killed as he operated a CATS bus in Uptown.

“He's a person that was always smiling. he's the type of person who wears his heart on a sleeve," Hector Rivera, Ethan's cousin, said.

His family says Ethan was known for his big heart and loved to make everyone laugh. He was also a father and moved to North Carolina to be closer to his kids.

"One of his biggest objectives was just to be involved and, and to be a good dad and to have for them to have a good father," Rebecca Rivera, Ethan's aunt, said.

Ethan had been on the job for about one year when the incident happened.

In the year since he was killed, his colleagues have asked for more safety on buses, like bulletproof partitions, which CATS says is not practical.

Back in October, CMPD arrested Scott Randolph Mayfield for shooting the side of a CATS bus. A passenger was hurt by the impact of the bullet.

CATS says it has made changes including adding more security at the transit center, but many drivers we spoke to say that is not enough, as they’ve dealt with assaults and other crimes on a daily basis.

"They're on edge still," Nichel Dunlap, former Charlotte City Transit Operator, said.

