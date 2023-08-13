Family keeping Shanquella Robinson's memory alive through nonprofit

Shanquella Robins's sister founded SBR Helping Hands in honor of the late Charlotte woman.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Loved ones are honoring the life of Shanquella Robinson following her death last year through a nonprofit, SBR Helping Hands.

“She was a person who wanted to love and help people so we wanted to keep that legacy alive,” said Deloris McMurray, the Exec. Director. “We figured what better way to honor her than to be able to help out people and carry out those dreams that she wasn’t able to carry out.”

The 25-year-old Charlotte woman was brutally beaten and killed while on vacation in Mexico in October 2022.

The physical assault was all captured on video and garnered national attention and outrage.

Mexican authorities filed an arrest warrant and extradition for one American identified as the aggressor. This was after medical examiners concluded Shanquella had a broken neck and spinal cord injury at her death.

Meanwhile, an autopsy done in the U.S. came back inconclusive. The Department of Justice found there was not enough evidence to pursue federal charges.

No one has been arrested for her death yet. Robinson’s family said they will not stop fighting for Shanquella.

“Since my sister's death, we have had trying times dealing with the case, dealing with her not getting justice for one and I've seen that people showed up for us. People we didn’t even know,” said Quilla Long, Shanquella’s sister and the founder. “People came out and rallied with us. They came out and marched with us. They booked flights and they drove miles to stand with us in solidarity. And I want to be able to reciprocate that.”

Long said the nonprofit is about turning their pain into purpose and celebrating Shanquella’s life through service.

SBR is kicking it off with an empowerment brunch, it will include panelists like national civil rights activist Tamika Mallory, the family’s attorney Sue-Ann Robinson (not related to the family), and "Basketball Wives" star Jennifer Williams.

“It is an opportunity to get communities of all different races and all different kinds of people together to speak about empowerment. Just coming together celebrating not just legacy but life in general,” said Chief Finance Officer, Keisha Donaldson.

From scholarships to being a resource to the community and families facing tragedies to combating bullying, the group has several initiatives.

“Bullying, that’s one of the main focus. If you see it… do something about it. Make sure you just don’t stand around. Don’t condone it.,” said Keairra Grier, the Chief Marketing Officer.

Long said she saw the power of unity firsthand following her sister’s death, through all of the people who stood in solidarity and demanded justice for Shanquella.

“We are a great group of people when we stand together,” Long said.

The women said Shanquella’s name lives on through her supporters and their organization.

“We’re still fighting, we’re still fighting,” Long said.