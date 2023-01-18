Devin Willock's family, attorneys to discuss deadly crash investigation, legal action

The news conference is expected to be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in Athens.

ATHENS, Ga. — The family and attorneys for the University of Georgia football player killed in a crash earlier this week are expected to hold a news conference Thursday. According to a news release, the lawyers plan to discuss the accident investigation and the legal actions that Devin Willock's family is taking.

The family will also express their gratitude for the community support they've received in the wake of Willock's death.

The news conference will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in Athens at the Clerk of State and Superior Courts. Attorney Roy T. Willey IV and members of the Go Big Injury Law firm will be present to answer questions from the media.

Willock and UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy died from their injuries in the crash that happened on Barnett Shoals Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 15. Another staffer and player were also injured.

Athens-Clarke County Police released the motor vehicle crash report on Tuesday, which gives more insight of what happened. Police previously said LeCroy, 24, was driving what we now know was a rental car. The report lays out that Willock, 20, was sitting behind her and not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

According to the report, the crash was initiated when the vehicle, a 2021 Ford Expedition, failed to navigate a left curve, "resulting in the vehicle striking a curb with its front passenger tire and leaving the roadway on the west shoulder" and then hitting a power pole. It adds that a contributing factor was "exceeding speed limit."