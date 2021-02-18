'It's a parent's worst nightmare': Family of missing Davidson County teen pleads for her safe return

Savannah Childress is 5'6'' tall, has brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hoodie and green shoes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — After more details surrounding the case of a missing Davidson County teenager emerged, her parents have expressed added concern. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons originally issued a Silver Alert last week.

Savannah Grace Childress was last seen around 7 am at home, in the area of Canaan Church Road in Denton. Her parents reported her missing on Thursday at around 4:20 p.m. Michael and Nicole Childress had received an alert from the Davidson County School district after Savannah didn't show up at the bus stop to pick up her younger sister.

Authorities said her father, Michael Childress, searched the home and saw she was not there and immediately called local authorities for help.

"I am just heartbroken, I miss my baby," said Nicole Childress, Savannah's Mother.

"Savannah if you're out there and you can hear this, we just want you to know that we love you and we care about you more than anything in the world right now and we just want you home we want you back where you're safe," said Michael Childress, Savannah's father.

"Please know that you are loved beyond your wildest dreams," said Kandi Bremer, Savannah's friend's mom.

A student at South Davidson Middle School, Savannah is 5'6'' tall, has brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hoodie and green shoes. Her parents said they looked through her room but didn't see any indication of other missing clothing items or that she left with a packed bag.

"It's just killing me not knowing where she is, not knowing if she's safe or someone is taking care of her or has she eaten we know she doesn't have any of her medications and she needs her medications and that's scaring us," the Childress' said.

Detectives found that Savannah had been communicating online with an unidentified subject through multiple social media platforms. The communications with the unidentified subject were explicit in nature and the conversations included what detectives considered to be "grooming" techniques and practices, commonly utilized by sexual predators.

"When you hear that, it's like your soul has been ripped out and thrown onto the floor at that point. It's a parent's worst nightmare and an indescribable feeling," Michael Childress said.

Family and friends have pleaded for whoever Savannah is with to return her home safely soon.

"Don't hurt her, yes don't hurt her, just bring her home, It doesn't matter what hour of the day or night just bring her home," said the Childress'.

"All we want is you safe. We want you home safe and we want to know that you're OK," Bremer said.

Authorities said Savannah could be suffering from a cognitive impairment and could be in danger.