Family of pedestrian hit and killed in Greensboro devastated by loss

Two cars hit 39-year-old Travis Coston on Creek Ridge Road. He died from his injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hours and a heartbreak away, internet is the best connection for a family who lost their loved one in a Greensboro pedestrian crash.

Travis Coston was walking down Creek Ridge Road near Lynhaven Drive on July 4 when he was hit by not one but two cars. He died on the scene.

Police said the first driver took off and the second one waited for help.

Coston's family called him T.J. They live about two and a half hours away in Duplin County, in the southeastern part of the state.

Coston was living in Statesville but had come to visit a childhood friend on the day of the crash.

"He was my nephew but to me, he felt like my brother," Shawn Miller said.

Miller is Coston's aunt. She described him as the life of the party, always a call away. He helped her through grief and his grandfather recover from a kidney transplant. He taught a cousin how to drive.

"He made everybody feel special," Miller said.

Police are still searching for the first car that hit him, described as a black older model Chevrolet pickup truck with a camper shell.

"It's very difficult and we just want someone to come forward with information," Kenneth Carlton said.

Carlton is Coston's father. Coston was three years old when Carlton married his mother.

"We just want to know details," Miller said. "I pray for that driver. We pray for the driver of the second vehicle. We continue to pray for his childhood friend that came on the scene. We pray for everyone that has been impacted by this tragedy but we really need that Community's help."

The family hopes their message will connect to the right person with the right information.