'I should've told her I loved her.' Family of 19-year-old woman shot, killed speaks out

19-year-old Raeneshia Nixon leaves behind a one-month-old baby girl, who deputies say was in the car with her at the time of the shooting.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three sisters are mourning the loss of young woman they called their sister.

19-year-old Raeneshia Nixon was shot to death Thursday night.

"Anything she needed, she called on us," said 23-year-old Nicki Cunningham.

"I was asleep when I got the call," Cunningham said "I was in shock. I couldn't breathe. Man, I couldn't believe it. I should've told her I loved her. If I knew that was her last day."

"She was here yesterday." said her cousin Tyjeirah Cunningham.

The sisters say Raeneshia was braiding her cousin's hair on the afternoon of her death. "Everybody liked how she do hair," said Nicki Cunningham. Her cousins say Nixon left to drop a friend off.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they were called to the 200 block of Charleswood Drive after a reported crash around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, where they found Nixon shot in the upper body. Nixon was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

According to the incident report, Nixon was driving down Westbridge Road when an unknown suspect fired at the drivers side window of the vehicle, striking Nixon. She attempted to drive away but lost control on Charleswood Drive, according to the report.

Nixon leaves behind a one-month-old baby girl, who deputies say was in the car with her at the time of the shooting.

"She had a miscarriage the first time, and so she was so happy about this one," said Tyjeirah Cunningham. "Yesterday, she was here, and she was saying she was going to get her baby's ears pierced."

The cousins say they grew up with Nixon, and they considered her their sister. They are now calling for justice.

"Just please help us find whoever did this, because she did not deserve this," said Nicki Cunningham. "She is innocent."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.