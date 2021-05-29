Family searching for missing college student who was on way to mom's home in Newnan and never made it

His family says it would be 'completely out of character' for him to vanish like this.

NEWNAN, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family is searching for a college student who was on his way to his mother's house in Newnan and, they say, never made it.

The family said Xavien K. Weatherly, a student at Grambling State University in Louisiana, hasn't been in contact for the last two days.

They said he was on his way to his mom's house in Newnan from his uncle's house in Norcross, but never arrived. His phone is only going to voicemail and they say it's "completely out of character" for him to vanish this way.

He was driving a silver 2015 Kia Optima with a license plate of CAN1934.

The family has filed a missing person's report with the Newnan Police Department, who said they were told he has made no contact since his mother last spoke with him. They did not have a report yet ready for release.