MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 64-year-old man was hit and killed while on a bicycle, troopers confirm. It happened in Mooresville in the 1850 block of Mecklenburg Highway Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses said the bike and car were heading in the same direction when the man on the bike rode in front of the car.

Mecklenburg Highway is closed near Bridges Farm Road during the investigation.

At this time, the identity of the deceased has not been released.

It's not known at this time if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges.

