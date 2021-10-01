CMPD: Man killed, woman and child injured after two-vehicle collision

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department believe speed and reckless driving were factors in the collision.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a two-vehicle collision that killed one person and injured two others, including a small child.

It happened Saturday shortly before 9:30 p.m. CMPD officers responded to the 11300 block of Mount Holly Road after two vehicles were in a collision.

When they arrived, officers found a white 2011 Hyundai Sonata SE with heavy front-end damage, and a silver 2005 Honda Accord with heavy driver's side damage. The Honda was off the roadway to the left, in a field.

CMPD Major Crash Investigations and the DWI Task Force are investigating the case.

Detectives believe the Honda Accord was traveling east on Mount Holly Road when the vehicle started to lose control in a curve. Detectives believe at that point, the Honda crossed the double line into the westbound lane and was struck on the driver's side by the Hyundai.

The driver of the Honda, 25-year-old Christopher White, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The driver of the Hyundai has been identified as a 33-year-old woman. WCNC Charlotte has chosen to not release her name, as she is not facing any charges. She had a 14-month old passenger in the vehicle with her. She was wearing a seatbelt and was not impaired, detectives said. The child was in proper restraint. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CMPD believes speed and reckless driving were factors for the driver of the Honda. His family has been notified of his death.