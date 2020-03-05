CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after an accident in northwest Charlotte, officials confirm. Mecklenburg EMS said that the person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It happened in the 1000 block of Valleydale Road in Charlotte Sunday.

At this time, it's not known how many vehicles were involved, or if there were any other injuries related to the accident.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to learn more information about what led up to this incident.

Stick with WCNC for the latest as more information becomes available.

