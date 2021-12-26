Emergency officials confirm 1 dead after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Details remain limited following a deadly crash Sunday evening in Charlotte.
According to Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency (Medic) officials, the incident happened just before 7 p.m. near Idlewild Road and Drifter Driver.
Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene while four patients were also transported with "serious injuries."
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will handle the investigation.
WCNC Charlotte will follow updates as they become available.
