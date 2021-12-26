x
Emergency officials confirm 1 dead after crash in east Charlotte

The incident reportedly happened Sunday evening near Idlewild Road and Drifter Drive.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Details remain limited following a deadly crash Sunday evening in Charlotte. 

According to Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency (Medic) officials, the incident happened just before 7 p.m. near Idlewild Road and Drifter Driver. 

Idlewild Road and Drifter Drive is indicated on the map with a red marker.

Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene while four patients were also transported with "serious injuries." 

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will handle the investigation.

WCNC Charlotte will follow updates as they become available. 

