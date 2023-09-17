CMPD investigating fatal overnight crash in east Charlotte

The area around Conference Drive near Idlewild Road was temporarily shut down after the crash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal overnight crash in east Charlotte.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Conference Drive near Idlewild Road. CMPD asked drivers to avoid the area in order to conduct an investigation in the crash.

Two cars were heavily damaged in the crash.

It is unknown how many people were involved or the circumstances surrounding the crash. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Fatal Crash Investigation in the Independence Division https://t.co/XUqeT7qKym — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 17, 2023

