3 people dead after crash on US 601 in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — US 601 near Young Road in Salisbury will be closed for an extended period after a fatal crash left 3 people dead.

Around 1:15 p.m. NC Highway Patrol responded to a head-on collision involving two vehicles south of Young Rd.

A Ford vehicle was traveling south on US 601 when it passed another vehicle in a no-pass zone on a left-hand curve. When the Ford vehicle crossed the double yellow line it hit a Dodge vehicle head-on. The Dodge vehicle was traveling north on 601.

Both drivers died on the scene and the passenger in the Dodge later died from their injuries.

NC Highway Patrol said the road will be closed for a while as they continue to investigate.

The victim's names have yet to be released.

